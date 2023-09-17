Is It Possible To Bake Cookies In A Microwave?
When it comes to baking cookies, the microwave might not be the first appliance that comes to mind. Historically, ovens have been the go-to for achieving that golden-brown, chewy perfection many of us know and love. Well, it's time to give a bit more credit to our trusty ol' microwaves. Rustling up sweet treats in the microwave is not only totally possible, but it's also surprisingly convenient.
This unconventional method has some pretty unique benefits that extend far beyond reheating leftovers. For one, it's super time-saving. Traditional oven baking can take around 10 to 15 minutes or more to whip up a batch of cookies, not including preheating. On the other hand, microwave baking typically takes only a couple of minutes from start to finish to achieve dessert bliss. Plus, microwaves are known for their energy efficiency, which is not only better for your electricity bill but also for the environment.
Perhaps a cookie craving strikes, but you just want one or two cookies instead of a dozen — the microwave is ideal for those moments. In addition, baking cookies in the microwave can be a fantastic activity for kids. The quick results and minimal supervision needed make it an exciting and rewarding project for little bakers. As a bonus, they'll be delighted to see their creations puff up and transform right before their eyes.
Yes, you can absolutely bake cookies in the microwave
To make the perfect microwave cookie, it's important to follow a few basic steps. You'll need your favorite cookie recipe, a microwave-safe plate or container, and some parchment paper. Once the dough is created, slightly flatten small portions, place them on the parchment paper-lined plate, leaving enough space between them for expansion. Microwave for short intervals — about 20 to 30 seconds each — until the cookies expand and firm up.
Keep in mind that home microwaves vary in power, so keep a close eye on your cookie as it bakes to avoid burning. Once your microwave cookie is done, it might be tempting to dig in immediately. (Your kitchen will smell amazing, by the way.) However, patience is a virtue. Allow the creation to cool for a minute or so to prevent burning your mouth and to let the texture set.
The beauty of cookie baking, even microwave-style, is that the options are virtually endless. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, mix-ins, and toppings — from crushed nuts and dried fruit to chocolate chips and M&M's or Reese's Pieces. At the end of the day, baking cookies in the microwave may not replace oven baking entirely, but it certainly has its place in your culinary repertoire. It's a fast, simple, and enjoyable way to satisfy your sweet tooth without the lengthy preparation and cooking time. So, the next time you've got a hankering for a warm, freshly baked treat, consider popping open the microwave.