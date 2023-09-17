Martha Stewart Prefers Her Pumpkin Spice Lattes Iced
Every fall, pumpkin spice lattes reemerge on coffee shop menus for a limited time to celebrate the onset of cooler temps. Enjoyed (or detested) by everyday consumers and celebrities alike, the flavored sensation has become symbolic of autumn — paired with crisp leaves, cozy sweaters, and of course, Halloween. And in case you were wondering, yes, Martha Stewart, the lifestyle connoisseur renowned for her impeccable taste and penchant for all things elegant and delicious, indulges in a pumpkin spice latte or two.
The domestic goddess revealed in an interview with The Cut that she likes her autumnal sipper iced with a splash of whole milk, saying, "It's the only milk I drink during the day. I think it's good for my calcium intake." And she's certainly not wrong! Whole milk, with its innately rich and creamy texture, provides 24% of the daily recommended calcium value, plus protein and vitamin D. While many opt for hot drinks during this season, Martha's preference demonstrates her ability to think beyond convention and embrace her own unique tastes. The juxtaposition of a chilly iced latte with the warmth of pumpkin spice is a testament to her culinary ingenuity.
Martha Stewart is on Team Iced Pumpkin Spice
Since Starbucks debuted the Pumpkin Spice Latte on its menu in 2003, the cult favorite beverage has become as polarizing as cilantro, kombucha, and black licorice. You either crave the drink (and yes, there's a scientific reason people can't get enough of pumpkin spice), or you can't stand the mere idea of it. Then, there's the question of whether you prefer it hot, or serve it over ice, like Martha Stewart.
As it turns out, Martha Stewart is in good company when it comes to genuinely enjoying the sweet and spicy libation, as notable names such as singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, even (perhaps shockingly) Gordon Ramsay also claim to luxuriate in the pumpkin spice-infused delight. On the other hand, celebrities including late-night host John Oliver and anchor Al Roker would seemingly rather eat or drink anything else. To each, their own!
No matter which side of the PSL aisle you're on, there's no denying that the sought-after coffee flavor has made an impact. And if you're worried that finding pleasure in the occasional pumpkin spice latte makes you "basic," rest assured that the one and only Martha Stewart has your back (especially when you order it on the rocks).