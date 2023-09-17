Martha Stewart Prefers Her Pumpkin Spice Lattes Iced

Since Starbucks debuted the Pumpkin Spice Latte on its menu in 2003, the cult favorite beverage has become as polarizing as cilantro, kombucha, and black licorice. You either crave the drink (and yes, there's a scientific reason people can't get enough of pumpkin spice), or you can't stand the mere idea of it. Then, there's the question of whether you prefer it hot, or serve it over ice, like Martha Stewart.

As it turns out, Martha Stewart is in good company when it comes to genuinely enjoying the sweet and spicy libation, as notable names such as singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, even (perhaps shockingly) Gordon Ramsay also claim to luxuriate in the pumpkin spice-infused delight. On the other hand, celebrities including late-night host John Oliver and anchor Al Roker would seemingly rather eat or drink anything else. To each, their own!

No matter which side of the PSL aisle you're on, there's no denying that the sought-after coffee flavor has made an impact. And if you're worried that finding pleasure in the occasional pumpkin spice latte makes you "basic," rest assured that the one and only Martha Stewart has your back (especially when you order it on the rocks).