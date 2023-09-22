Nutella Cake Balls Prove There's No Such Thing As Too Much Chocolate

When you're talking about two things as delicious as cake and Nutella, the combination cannot go wrong. You might have tried your fair share of Nutella chocolate lava cake, which is as decadent as desserts can get, but if you happen to have leftover chocolate cake (or a whole cake, for that matter) and Nutella at your disposal, definitely consider making Nutella cake balls. The chocolate hazelnut spread paired with chocolate cake, then made into compact cake balls, will satisfy any chocolate-lover's cravings.

Cake balls are fun and super easy to make. Essentially, these truffle-esque desserts are crumbled cake shaped into little balls and coated with melted chocolate, like homemade cake pops sans the sticks. A marriage of interesting textures and rich flavors, they're a fun way to eat cake (and maximize the chocolate). Cake balls are a nice addition to holiday parties or gatherings, but honestly, you can eat them whenever.

To make a simple version of Nutella cake balls, you will need three ingredients: chocolate cake and Nutella, along with your choice of chocolate bars for melting and dipping. If you're up to make things more interesting, you might want to add items like a food injector, a binder like cream cheese frosting, and toppings like sprinkles, crushed candy, or crumbled peanuts to the list. Unless you're baking a cake from scratch, with leftover or pre-made cake on hand, you can make cake balls in less than an hour.