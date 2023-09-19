Baking Powder Is The Secret Ingredient To Chewier Cookies

For those of us striving to make our ideal cookie, it's all about getting the perfect texture. Whether it's thin and crispy or soft and chewy, we know that certain ingredients will give us better results than others. The chewy cookie of your dreams needs to have the right amount of moisture, air in the dough, and some say a little bread flour. But for many bakers, the decision of whether to use baking soda or baking powder also comes into play. The use of baking soda creates a cookie that spreads more, which often yields a thinner and crispier result. If you're trying to create the best chewy cookie, baking powder is the way to go.

It can be easy to confuse the two, which are both used in baking. While baking soda is straight sodium bicarbonate, baking powder is a combination of baking soda (the base), cream of tartar or a cheaper monocalcium phosphate (a powdered acid), and cornstarch (a filler or thickening agent). Baking powder contains both a base and acid, so unlike baking soda, it only needs an acid-less liquid like milk or even water for a chemical reaction to occur, causing your dough to expand. But does the addition of baking powder mean the absence of baking soda? Absolutely not. Some of the best chocolate chip cookie recipes contain both leavening agents.