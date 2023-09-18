Is Crumbl Cookies Cheaping Out With Its New Pop-Tarts Flavor Collab?

Since they first opened their doors in 2017, Crumbl Cookies have been a major sensation, drawing in a host of cookie lovers despite their rather expensive price point. The delicious goods offered by the brand include a revolving door of alternating flavors, as well as a number of special one-off promotions. Crumbl's latest endeavor sees them teaming once again with Kellogg's, for a Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie based on the hit Pop-Tarts flavor. The treat will feature a brown sugar base with added brown sugar filling, as well as a cinnamon infused glaze, and a crumbled Pop-Tart topping.

According to the latest press release from the cookie conglomerate, the limited time treat is expected to ring in with a suggested retail price of $4 to $6 per cookie depending on your location. Though fans of the brand have long championed what they consider delicious cookies, some have begun to question whether the reliance on brand collaborations has cheapened the fresh baked, almost homemade vibe that Crumbl often embodies.