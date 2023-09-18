Is Crumbl Cookies Cheaping Out With Its New Pop-Tarts Flavor Collab?
Since they first opened their doors in 2017, Crumbl Cookies have been a major sensation, drawing in a host of cookie lovers despite their rather expensive price point. The delicious goods offered by the brand include a revolving door of alternating flavors, as well as a number of special one-off promotions. Crumbl's latest endeavor sees them teaming once again with Kellogg's, for a Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie based on the hit Pop-Tarts flavor. The treat will feature a brown sugar base with added brown sugar filling, as well as a cinnamon infused glaze, and a crumbled Pop-Tart topping.
According to the latest press release from the cookie conglomerate, the limited time treat is expected to ring in with a suggested retail price of $4 to $6 per cookie depending on your location. Though fans of the brand have long championed what they consider delicious cookies, some have begun to question whether the reliance on brand collaborations has cheapened the fresh baked, almost homemade vibe that Crumbl often embodies.
Where can you try the new Crumbl cookie flavor?
If you're interested in trying the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cookie for yourself, the limited-edition flavor will be available from September 17 through September 24. Crumbl has announced that the Pop-Tart inspired cookie will be available at every one of their nearly 900 stores across all 50 states.
Though the price may scare some customers away, it didn't seem to hurt Crumbl on their previous Pop-Tarts collaboration — the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart Cookie, released back in July. The first official collaboration was met with a host of support from the Crumbl community, resulting in a number of fans of the brand deeming the cookie their new favorite. This is likely what inspired Crumbl to partner with Kellogg's for a second time so soon after the release of the Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart Cookie. Of course, if you're not a massive Pop-Tart fan, Crumbl Cookies may still have the treat for you, as their ever-changing rotation of flavors allows for a great deal of mixing and matching.