Cajun Turkey A La King Recipe

While chicken a la king may be a bigger household name, you can transform just about any type of meat into an a la king dish. Enter this turkey a la king, which has all of the rich goodness of the traditional chicken dinner, with a Cajun twist. "There's just something about classic comfort foods — the nostalgia, the yum factor, the casual-ness... and turkey a la king is as comfy as comfort food gets," recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes.

Of course, this retro recipe also gets a Cajun upgrade, and there are a few ways Watkins incorporates such flavors into the dish. "We kept the core elements of turkey a la king (turkey, creamy gravy, mushrooms, peas)," Watkins explains, "but added some classic Cajun ingredients for a powerful pop: andouille sausage, okra, corn, Cajun seasoning, and the all-important Cajun holy trinity (celery, onions, and bell peppers)." The result is a dish that really sticks to your ribs and just might enter regular rotation in your family's dinner routine.