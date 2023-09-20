Yes, You Can Buy Spicy Wine (If You Can Handle The Heat)

When oenophiles describe a wine's flavor notes, they may trot out a whole range of comparisons that could seem odd to anyone a bit less obsessed with the subject, likening the taste to grapefruit, tobacco, boiled eggs, or wet gravel (we're not kidding about any of these descriptions as they can all be found on a wine flavor wheel). Frequently they'll speak of "peppery" notes, which in most wines are the result of a chemical known as rotundone. That flavor in wine is actually pretty popular, and as far back as ancient Rome, people would sometimes add pepper and other spices to their goblets to produce peppery notes in a very literal way. More recently, however, winemakers have been upping the ante – and the heat level – by introducing chile peppers into the wine-making process.

While chile pepper-infused wines have long been used in Chinese cooking, ones meant for drinking are a popular product in the Southwestern U.S. where they make for a fun souvenir for tourists to bring back from chile-growing country (which is to say, anywhere from Pueblo, Colorado to Hatch, New Mexico and points in between). Are such wines just a novelty, though, or are they something you might actually enjoy drinking? Well, that all depends on the wine, but as chile-infused wines seem to be growing in popularity, there are now a number of different types from which to pick if you're partial to peppers.