TikTok Foodie Jordan Howlett's Favorite Viral Recipe - Exclusive
Viral TikTok star Jordan Howlett is known for showing his millions of fans clever culinary hacks that make their life both easier and more delicious. From how to simply open tightly sealed jars without anyone else's help to how to make the secret spread sauce recipe found only at In-N-Out — Howlett has all our foodie needs met. The California native also has fun experimenting with recipes like Dr. Pepper-infused brownies, honey butter, and pasta in egg rolls.
In an exclusive interview, we asked Howlett what his favorite dish was out of all the incredible-looking ones he's created on social media. He told us it has to be his version of the decadent French Toast Uncrustables. For those unfamiliar, this type of snack is made by Smucker's and features little sandwiches that contain fillings like peanut butter and jelly, which have no crust. "The outside of the Uncrustable has this French Toast texture with this beautiful buttery outside and peanut butter and jelly on the inside," he revealed. "It sent me to another dimension, it was so good."
How to make his French Toast Uncrustables recipe
Howlett said that he highly recommends using the Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam Sandwich Uncrustables for the best results. "I was never a big fan of strawberry — I love the grape — but the strawberry mixed with that butter? Oh my God, it's so good," he admitted. The former college athlete explained in a TikTok video you then create your French Toast batter as you normally would by mixing together milk, some vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon in a bowl.
Next, dip your Uncrustables in the batter and coat each side of it before adding it to a skillet that's covered in butter. Let it cook for a bit on each side until it looks golden brown and then take it off the heat and let it sit for a minute. Howlett divulged that after he was finished making the late-night treat he devoured it all. "I finished both way too fast and I'm going to make some more," he said. "Try it out please!"