TikTok Foodie Jordan Howlett's Favorite Viral Recipe - Exclusive

Viral TikTok star Jordan Howlett is known for showing his millions of fans clever culinary hacks that make their life both easier and more delicious. From how to simply open tightly sealed jars without anyone else's help to how to make the secret spread sauce recipe found only at In-N-Out — Howlett has all our foodie needs met. The California native also has fun experimenting with recipes like Dr. Pepper-infused brownies, honey butter, and pasta in egg rolls.

In an exclusive interview, we asked Howlett what his favorite dish was out of all the incredible-looking ones he's created on social media. He told us it has to be his version of the decadent French Toast Uncrustables. For those unfamiliar, this type of snack is made by Smucker's and features little sandwiches that contain fillings like peanut butter and jelly, which have no crust. "The outside of the Uncrustable has this French Toast texture with this beautiful buttery outside and peanut butter and jelly on the inside," he revealed. "It sent me to another dimension, it was so good."