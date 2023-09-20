Spanish McDonald's McExtreme Cheeseburger Line Has Us Feeling Wanderlust

There are a lot of truly delicious Spanish dishes that make traveling to Spain more than worth it, and that give you a taste of the nation's vivid culture: paella, gazpacho, and pisto, to name a few. Somewhat surprisingly, however, is that even the fast food in Spain is giving us wanderlust.

The Spanish McDonald's McExtreme cheeseburger line offers a fusion of flavors that cater to the region's dynamic culinary preferences. Comprising a series of innovative burgers not typically available in the U.S., the products showcase the beloved brand's adaptability to local appetites. The burgers boast a range of artisanal cheeses, veggies, and sauces to accompany McDonald's signature premium beef patties and soft buns. This creative amalgamation bridges the gap between American fast food and the tapestry of Spanish gastronomy.

A standout on the McExtreme roster is the McExtreme Bacon (which is also available in "Doble," meaning "double" in Spanish), which consists of one or two all-beef patties, onion, double smoked Gouda, crispy bacon, and bacon sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Another fan favorite is the McExtreme BBQ Bourbon Huevo, featuring bourbon-infused barbecue sauce, creamy egg, smoked bacon, smoked cheese, crispy onion, and 100% beef. And if you're a cheese aficionado, the McExtreme Tres Quesos ("Three Cheeses") is adorned with a trio of cheddar, gouda, and a creamy Camembert sauce.