All The Popular Ways To Pop Popcorn, Ranked

For being nothing more than a mostly dried grain that explodes when heated, popcorn sure has plenty of methods for achieving the perfect blast. It seems like as long as you apply the right amount of heat for the right amount of time, you can create a bowl full of fluffy kernels good enough to gobble by the handful. Even if making your own popcorn isn't your favorite culinary task, kernels crafted by professional poppers have their own specialized ways of breaking out of the bag.

As popcorn is an age-old plant-based delight, the methods meant for making this beloved snack have advanced by leaps and bounds. Home popcorn techniques in particular have seen explosive growth through the centuries, usually moving in lockstep with developments in kitchen gadgetry and the improvement of cooking appliances in general. We dug through the myriad means of making this magnificent snack and found a full-fledged feast of popping process, each with its own quirks and qualifiers, and arranged them to separate the prime poppers from the duds. Though all methods will result in a bowl you might enjoy, some are more beneficial for health and convenience — popcorn's two tastiest considerations.