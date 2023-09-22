Cream Cheese Cookies Are Ideal For Those Who Crave Medium-Rare Bakes

There are two types of people in this world: those who like their cookies crunchy, and those who like them soft and chewy. If you're in the latter camp, boy, have we got some good news for you. Up until now, achieving the highly coveted medium rare cookie, complete with a chewy gooey center, required impeccable timing. However, with the addition of one creamy ingredient, soft cookie lovers can achieve the perfect half-baked cookie texture with every batch.

Cream cheese is a near-perfect ingredient. Rich, slightly tangy, and unprecedentedly creamy, everything cream cheese touches is instantly elevated. And in no instance is this sentiment more true than in the case of homemade cookies. By including cream cheese in your cookie recipe, you're upping the amount of moisture in the dough. The additional moisture makes for softer cookies that won't dry out in the heat of the oven, and the thickness of the cream cheese lends itself to a far more pillowy texture. While cream cheese can be used in place of butter in some cookie recipes, it can also be used alongside butter for an even softer final product.