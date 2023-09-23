How Do Temperature Control Mugs Actually Work?

We've all been there. You make a coffee or tea, get distracted, and by the time you've remembered your mug, its contents are lukewarm (at best) or straight-up cold. Thankfully, for those of us with a short attention span, innovations have come along with the sole goal of keeping drinks warm — but do you know how they work?

You may be familiar with Ember, a company known for temperature control devices, but other brands like Muggo have also entered the market. Ember's mugs connect via Bluetooth with an app that allows you to control your drink's temperature so that it's always perfect. Featuring a built-in battery, the 14-ounce mug only requires 80 minutes to charge when left on the charging coaster. This all seems great, so what's the catch? Ember and other temperature control mugs or coasters come at a cost — the Ember mug in the basic colors will run you about $150.