Kung Fu Tea Brings Drink-Themed Costumes To Spirit Halloween

Although some Halloween costumes, such as ghosts, witches, and pirates, are timeless, others spend just a season or so in the spotlight. Last year's popular costume themes included "Stranger Things," "Hocus Pocus," and Harley Quinn, but will 2023 be the year that everyone dresses up as boba tea? Vendors, including Amazon and Etsy, are selling boba tea costumes in sizes from baby to adult, but Spirit Halloween seems to be banking on this trend. Not only does it have a generic boba tea kids' costume, but it has also partnered with Kung Fu Tea to release a line of branded boba-themed costumes.

These costumes, only available in adult sizes (sorry, small persons), include cup-shaped, straw-topped suits in three different "flavors": tan milk tea, lavender-colored taro, and pale green matcha with a milky white topper. There's also a "Boba Buddy" costume, which appears to be similar to the milk tea one but has the chain's cartoon mascot printed on the cup. If you're looking for something a little more form-fitting, there's also a strawberry-pink mini dress printed with the Kung Fu tea logo and a boba-patterned hem. All these costumes are now available on Spirit's website and are priced at $49.99 each, except for the dress, which costs $10 less. (This checks out since it involves a lot less material.)