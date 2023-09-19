Keep Cocktails Balanced By Tasting The Fresh Ingredients Every Time

Have you ever wondered why your cocktail may taste better at a bar rather than prepared at home? It's not only because bartenders are masters of their craft, it's also because they're not trying to stick strictly to a standard recipe. A good bartender worth their Scotch will be able to adapt a drink to fit the drinker's tastes by tweaking or changing certain ingredients in the mixture. As such, they're able to find that balance that you may be missing in your homebrew.

Ramirez would probably agree that the quality of your ingredients also matters when developing the perfect cocktail. Ideally, you're creating a drink where all of the ingredients complement one another. So, it's important to recognize what you're putting in a drink and how it might taste when combined together. Likewise, as Ramirez mentions above, you should constantly consider the variations of your ingredients and their effect on the drink.

While spirits like vodka and whiskey should mostly stay consistent, you needs to be cautious when using fruit and citrus, as fruits change as they ripen. If you need to balance out sweetness or bitterness, it's also helpful to have some salt and sugar on hand. Just remember to experiment and have fun with it.