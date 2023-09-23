Paul Hollywood Thinks He Knows The Perfect Amount Of Baking Time For Scones

When it comes to baked goods, what better person to take recipe advice from than Paul Hollywood? He's been a judge on "The Great British Bake Off" since 2010, and throughout all those years of judging, it's hard to imagine how many scones — the quintessential British baked good — he has actually tried. Hollywood is not only a judge but a baker himself, and he took to his YouTube channel "Paul Hollywood Easy Bakes" to show audiences how to make a proper scone. While doing so, he dropped a key piece of advice on how long a scone should actually be in the oven.

The perfect flaky scone ideally has a glossy golden brown top, fluffy layers visible from the side, and maybe even some blueberries poking out. Best of all, according to Hollywood, bringing this visionary scone to life only takes 15 minutes of baking time. With an oven temperature of around 400 F, it's the perfect amount of time to allow the scones to achieve their ideal color, height, and structure. They become the perfect scones to tear in half and eat with some jam and butter — or clotted cream, as they use in England.