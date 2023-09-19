Great British Bake Off Announced Its Sweet Contestants For Season 14

The new season promises new beginnings, with new contestants bringing a mix of creativity to the tent.Abbi is 27 and is an avid outdoor enthusiast. She incorporates this love for the outdoors into her baking. She learned to bake at home and brings comfort and natural elements to her creations. Amos, a hospitality professional, brings a colorful and chic aesthetic to his desserts and loves playing with the flavor profiles. Cristy, a mother of four, brings a childlike joy to the tent. Her baking style shows off her Israeli roots and her husband's Jamaican heritage.

Dan, a world traveler, has a love for puddings and pastries and has perfected the shortcrust pastry. Dana has a rustic style and loves the minimalist appeal of baked goods. Josh, a chemist, has a keen eye for detail and loves to infuse modern flavors on classic baked goods. Keith has been baking his whole life and loves complex recipes and bread making.

Matty has a rustic style and prefers traditional flavors. His specialty is cakes, and he loves working with classic ingredients like chocolate, nuts, and citrus. Nicky's specialty is pastries, though she enjoys baking bread and cakes. Rowan's style is over the top, and he loves to bring extravagance to his work in the kitchen. Saku loves incorporating traditional Indian spices, especially curry, into baking. Last, Tasha studied Food Technology and specializes in cakes.