The Biggest Mistake Everyone Makes With Angel Hair Pasta

If you have unpleasant memories of sticky, overcooked angel hair pasta, you're likely one of many who are part of the narrative that angel hair pasta tastes bad. That's nothing against you or others decrying this slender noodle, as there is some truth to the notion that cooking with angel hair pasta may lead to some unpleasant outcomes. This pasta shape may look like spaghetti, be identical in length, and be used in similar dishes, however, the minor difference in diameter causes problems for home cooks, resulting in less-than-delicious angel hair pasta.

The biggest mistake people make when cooking angel hair pasta is overcooking it. The fineness of the noodles means they can go from just right to baby food in a matter of seconds, so home cooks have to be extra vigilant about intentionally undershooting the recommended cooking time and tasting the noodles for texture as they approach completion. Another mistake people might not know they're making is using angel hair pasta that is too thin to work with comfortably. Buying angel hair pasta with a diameter on the thicker side — closer to .035 inches (0.88 millimeters) — will go a long way in helping the noodles not stick too much once they're in the saucepan or on the plate.