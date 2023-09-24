Bored With Pie Crust? Cereal Is The Answer

Is it possible to answer the question, "How many types of pies are there?" So many kinds of dessert pies, savory pies, no-bake pies, and class baked pies come to mind, the question becomes almost philosophical in nature. What feels a bit more finite is the number of pie crusts that exist. Of course, there are variations, but pie crusts tend to utilize either a flaky pie dough or some sort of cookie crust, like graham cracker. Don't underestimate pie crust's versatility, though.

If you're bored with normal pie crusts, cereal is the answer — it's a fun, easy, cost-effective way to switch up your no-bake pies. In order to accomplish this crust, use a method similar to that of making a graham cracker crust. First, finely crush your cereal of choice. (A food processor works best for this, but if you don't have one on hand, you can always put the cereal in a plastic bag and crush it with something heavy, like a rolling pin.) Then add in melted butter and sugar, and combine until the mixture looks evenly wet. Transfer it to a pie pan, then evenly press the mixture down against the pan's base and sides with something heavy and flat, like a Pyrex measuring cup. Then bake!