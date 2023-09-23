The Combo Of Fireball And Cream Soda Tastes Like Spiked Cinnamon Roll

Fireball whiskey boasts a sweet and spicy taste similar to that of Red Hots cinnamon candy, and it often stands just fine on its own. However, Fireball also makes a delicious base for the right cocktails — sometimes, the simplest drink recipes are the best ones. With its cinnamon flavor, it's no surprise that Fireball pairs well with apple and pumpkin ciders, as well as certain coffees. If you're really looking to ramp up the cinnamon aspect of this whiskey, you should mix Fireball with cream soda. The end result is basically a liquidized cinnamon roll.

That's right — Fireball and cream soda make a dessert-like drink that brings out the best of both beverages. It's such a good combination that Fireball itself recommends it. The company suggests making your cocktail with one part Fireball and three parts cream soda and pouring the whole thing over ice. It's a cocktail that tastes great because of its simplicity. It also opens the door to spice things up further, as both ingredients are pretty versatile.