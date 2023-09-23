The Combo Of Fireball And Cream Soda Tastes Like Spiked Cinnamon Roll
Fireball whiskey boasts a sweet and spicy taste similar to that of Red Hots cinnamon candy, and it often stands just fine on its own. However, Fireball also makes a delicious base for the right cocktails — sometimes, the simplest drink recipes are the best ones. With its cinnamon flavor, it's no surprise that Fireball pairs well with apple and pumpkin ciders, as well as certain coffees. If you're really looking to ramp up the cinnamon aspect of this whiskey, you should mix Fireball with cream soda. The end result is basically a liquidized cinnamon roll.
That's right — Fireball and cream soda make a dessert-like drink that brings out the best of both beverages. It's such a good combination that Fireball itself recommends it. The company suggests making your cocktail with one part Fireball and three parts cream soda and pouring the whole thing over ice. It's a cocktail that tastes great because of its simplicity. It also opens the door to spice things up further, as both ingredients are pretty versatile.
Spice up your Fireball and cream soda cocktail
Fireball and cream soda tastes heavenly without extra ingredients, but there are ways to level up this cocktail further. Adding whipped cream completes the cinnamon roll resemblance, decorating this sweet cocktail with a rich topping that calls back to a cinnamon roll's frosting. For extra flavor — and a nice aesthetic — you can sprinkle cinnamon on top of the whipped cream before serving.
Coating the rim of a Fireball and cream soda cocktail can also spice up this drink (sometimes literally, depending on what you use). While sugar is the simplest way to coat the rim, you can blend spices like cinnamon, chili powder, and cayenne pepper for an extra kick. Such coatings are often used for margaritas, but thanks to Fireball's cinnamon hues, they'll complement the spirit well.
Finally, cream soda is one of the best sodas to add to ice cream floats, and you can make a full-fledged alcoholic dessert by pouring Fireball and soda over plain vanilla ice cream. Fireball floats are nothing new and they've often been made with hard root beer or even cider. Cream soda works just as well, and the end result is perfect for an after-dinner treat.