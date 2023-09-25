Your Salad Spinner Can Dry More Than Just Leafy Greens

Salad spinners are great for quickly drying your leafy greens before they turn into a soggy salad mess. While this is the most obvious use for a salad spinner, it is certainly not the only use. If you've never used a salad spinner before, the device essentially washes and dries whatever you put inside. The spinning action helps whisk away water droplets while the outer bowl catches any drained water, resulting in crisp, dry, fresh salad greens. As one might guess, produce from the grocery store should be washed, as you never know what or whose germs are infesting your fruits and veggies.

When it comes time to wash and dry your fruit, a salad spinner becomes your new best friend. All you need to do is fill your salad spinner with whatever fruit needs to be washed and cover it with water. Give it a good whirl through the salad spinner and you'll have a clean piece of fruit. If you want to go the extra mile to ensure your produce is clean, sprinkle some baking soda into the water. Baking soda gets into the nitty gritty pores of fruit, helping eliminate dirt and grime.