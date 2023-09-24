Snow Fungus Soup Is The Chinese Dessert You Need To Try

Medicinal mushrooms like tremella were harvested by some of the world's earliest cultures, some dating as far back as 2,000 years. Snow fungus was specifically referenced in an early text of Traditional Chinese Medicine, written around 200 A.D. by Shen Nong ben Cao Jing who was known as the Father of Chinese medicine. One legend that seems to circulate widely in the beauty community tells of Yang Guifei, one of the emperor's favorite concubines during China's flourishing Tang Dynasty. It's said that she used snow fungus to retain her title as one of the nation's "Four Great Beauties," using it as a staple in her skincare regimen.

Once reserved for royals, tremella mushrooms are now commonly consumed or used topically throughout Asia. Aside from being chock-full of nutrients, the molecular structure of snow fungus allows for it to be easily absorbed into the skin when eaten. This rehydration superpower is the main reason why it dominates the world of Asian skincare not only in the form of wrinkle-reducing creams and masks, but supplements as well.

Besides being high in fiber and antioxidants, some studies suggest that this type of mushroom may also have immune-boosting properties during illness recovery, provide anti-inflammatory relief, and may contribute to healthy brain and organ function. It has also been used to clinically treat chest congestion and help regulate blood sugar levels.