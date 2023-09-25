Mr. Charlie's Is A McDonald's Spoof With A Plant-Based Twist

As plant-based meat becomes a more desirable trend among consumers, many fast food retailers have tried their hand at vegan offerings. Mcdonald's debuted a limited run of the McPlant burger back in 2022 but did not see positive sales or feedback amongst fans. However, a similar competitor has found great success marketing their meat-free meals in a similar way.

Upon first glance, many people might mistake a Mr. Charlie's location for a classic Mcdonald's franchise. Just like McDonald's, Mr. Charlie's has a red exterior with golden arches and a similar yellow font displaying their brand name. However, the arches at Mr. Charlie's form a frowning face, referencing their "frowny meal" that parodies McDonald's Happy Meal. Trademark lawyers even looked into the Mr. Charlie's pop-up to decide if McDonald's had a potential lawsuit on their hands. While the fast food mogul has not taken any legal action yet, they may have a case based on how identically the restaurant is modeled.

The creators of Mr. Charlie's will likely argue that this eerily similar parody is intentional. The restaurant's founders call themselves "sarcastic disruptors" that are on a mission to bring delicious, plant-based food to the community, and "redefine fast food." Per the company website, Mr. Charlie's features foods with no meat, no dairy, and no trans fats, calling their menu offerings, "Good for the planet, good for your body, good for your soul." According to feedback from satisfied customers, their vegan frowny meals are causing a whole lot of smiles.