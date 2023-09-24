Espresso Martini Jell-O Shots Make The Nightcap Perfect For Day Drinking

When you imagine yourself enjoying an espresso martini, you're most likely holding a chilled glass, leisurely sipping on the complex beverage while you gaze out at a magnificent view of the Italian countryside. Well, maybe it's not exactly that, but no matter what you imagine, espresso martinis are synonymous with class. The combination of vodka, coffee liqueur, and fresh-brewed espresso takes time to create and even longer to enjoy. But this elegant drink can be transformed into Jell-O shots to add a kick of elegance to your next rager.

To create a Jell-O shot that looks and tastes just like an espresso martini, start by brewing fresh espresso. Add it to a saucepan with a few packs of unflavored gelatin. After heating, divide the mixture into two bowls and add your desired vodka (we recommend a vanilla-flavored variety) to one as your base. Pour this mix into Jell-O molds and let it cool.

With the rest of your espresso and gelatin mixture, add a coffee liqueur such as Kahlua or Baileys. Then, layer this on top of your solidified coffee base. Let the Jell-O shots cool until you are ready to serve. After just a few steps, you will have a dual-toned shot that looks just like the fancy martini, but which you can enjoy in one gulp. To complete the look, add a mini chocolate-covered coffee bean to the top of each shot.