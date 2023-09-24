Upgrade Your Deviled Eggs With Mexican Street Corn
Who says your deviled eggs have to be boring and bland? If you find that your party guests avoid your egg platter, then it may be time to switch things up and spice things up. We suggest that you consider making deviled eggs and Mexican street corn fusion that packs a lot of flavor into a small bite.
At a glance, it would appear that eggs and corn belong nowhere on the same plate. However, the two ingredients can blend very well together in certain circumstances. For one, corn, when creamed, can be just as soft and tender as scrambled eggs can. But, this deviled egg hack highlights the contrast and differences between the corn and the egg. Since Mexican corn is roasted, the kernels will be slightly tougher, giving a nice texture to the dish. If anyone's ever complained that deviled eggs taste a bit mushy, then this may be the recipe for them.
When it comes to flavor, Mexican corn should zest things up a bit and offer a nice sweet heat that balances with the coolness of the deviled yolk. Since the corn is typically cooked in lime as well as sour cream, it will be a tangy addition. However, there are a few steps to create the perfect street corn deviled egg.
How to make street corn deviled eggs
Developing street corn deviled eggs starts similar to how you would make a standard deviled egg. First, you will want to have your eggs boiled and the yolks removed to deviled. For the corn, you could roast it on the cob for maximum authenticity. However, you could also make a recipe for esquites, which have a similar flavor as street corn but are cooked in a skillet, with a can of corn if you don't feel like shucking.
There are a couple of different ways to incorporate the kernels into the dish. You can either mix in the corn with the deviled egg mixture itself, combining egg yolk with corn as well as mayonnaise and sour cream for taste and texture. You could also garnish the tops of your deviled eggs. While the choice is up to you, ultimately it shouldn't have much of an effect on the finished product. If the mayo is too tangy for you, feel free to leave it out. You can also season your mixture with both Worcestershire sauce and tobacco sauce to give it a bit of a kick. Mixing avocado into the yolk will make things even creamier. Top the eggs with some tajin or paprika for added flavor.