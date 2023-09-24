Upgrade Your Deviled Eggs With Mexican Street Corn

Who says your deviled eggs have to be boring and bland? If you find that your party guests avoid your egg platter, then it may be time to switch things up and spice things up. We suggest that you consider making deviled eggs and Mexican street corn fusion that packs a lot of flavor into a small bite.

At a glance, it would appear that eggs and corn belong nowhere on the same plate. However, the two ingredients can blend very well together in certain circumstances. For one, corn, when creamed, can be just as soft and tender as scrambled eggs can. But, this deviled egg hack highlights the contrast and differences between the corn and the egg. Since Mexican corn is roasted, the kernels will be slightly tougher, giving a nice texture to the dish. If anyone's ever complained that deviled eggs taste a bit mushy, then this may be the recipe for them.

When it comes to flavor, Mexican corn should zest things up a bit and offer a nice sweet heat that balances with the coolness of the deviled yolk. Since the corn is typically cooked in lime as well as sour cream, it will be a tangy addition. However, there are a few steps to create the perfect street corn deviled egg.