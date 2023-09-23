Chili Crisp Is The Secret Ingredient For A More Flavorful Bowl Of Ramen

From restaurant-quality varieties to slurpable, store-bought instant cups, ramen is a crave-worthy dish anyone can enjoy. Thanks to their hearty, umami-packed flavor and satiating quality, ramen makes for a perfect lunch or dinner. But sometimes, ramen bowls lack the flavorful energy they need to be great. Enter chili crisp — the delicious secret ingredient that will take any boring ramen dish to spicy new heights.

Chili crisp is a simple combination of chili peppers and dried herbs infused in oil –- really, it's that simple! It adds a spicy essence to umami-forward ramen bowls that lack fire, elevating its flavor profile and making it a more excitable dish. Chili crisp is often made with dried garlic, onion, and ginger, giving your ramen an aromatic twist that rouses the senses with each and every bite. The joys of chili crisp don't stop at its flavorful punch. Adding this pungent ingredient to your ramen also adds texture to its creamy, velvety mouthfeel by introducing a pleasantly grainy texture to its salty moisture.

The best part about chili crisp is that it's widely available at grocery stores, and if you're looking to make a fun DIY ingredient to add to your spice and aromatics repertoire, it's easy to make from scratch too.