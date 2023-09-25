The Literal Sign A Trader Joe's Product Is Going To Be Discontinued

Trader Joe's fans understand the heartache of finding out a beloved snack has been discontinued out of the blue. One day, you're shopping for a bowl of spicy hummus dip and chili lime tortilla chips without a care, unknowingly grabbing these fan favorites off the shelves for the last time. There are countless Instagram pages and TikTok accounts dedicated to sharing their favorite Trader Joe's finds and spreading the news when items are on the chopping block. Still, many shoppers are surprised when the items they enjoy are suddenly nowhere to be found, learning from an extra-friendly cashier that they won't be making a return. If only there were a way for shoppers to know their go-to snacks are being discontinued before it's too late. All you need to do is look for the signs.

A Reddit user shared a photo in the r/traderjoes subreddit, surprised to see "a sign letting customers know a product is going to be discontinued." The yellow, half-moon sign was positioned directly above Trader Joe's iconic hand-lettered product description that reads, "Soon 2 be discontinued," with adorable bee and flower details drawn on. Many users were happily surprised to see this signage, saying they wish their local store would be more straightforward about which items will soon go out of fashion. One user writes, "I've become a bit of a TJ's hoarder in fear that at any minute, my fav's will be gone!!"