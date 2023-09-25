Swap The Eggs Out For Cornstarch To Make Vegan French Toast

With a little bit of modification, practically any recipe can be made vegan. For those who love breakfast and brunch, items like eggs benedict take a little more work, but pancakes and french toast are pretty easy to alter. While it's easy to use an egg replacement, such as a mix of chia seeds or flax seeds and water, cornstarch is a simple substitute that is most likely already in your cupboard.

Mashed recipe developer Jessica Morone created an eggless French toast recipe that is so good, that no one will know what's been omitted unless you tell them. "You don't miss the egg at all," Morone said. "It tastes just like regular French toast." While Morone's recipe uses whole milk and butter, it doesn't have to. "This could easily be a vegan recipe if you swap the milk for dairy-free milk and the butter with either dairy-free butter or just cooking spray," she said.

When cornstarch is heated, it works to thicken the milk and bind the batter to the bread. And since cornstarch doesn't have any flavor, you're not adding anything extra to the taste. While some prefer the eggy taste of French toast made with eggs, using cornstarch allows you to focus more on the spices you add, like cinnamon and vanilla extract.