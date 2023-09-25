Canada's Ketchup Cake Is A Juicy Red Velvet Lookalike

Somewhere between culinary curiosity and perhaps the most creative use of a condiment ever lies the ketchup cake. Don't let its appearances deceive you. On the outside, it may look unassuming, perhaps like that red velvet cake you passed up at the bakery. But its exterior hides the fact that it was indeed prepared by mixing together cake batter and ketchup.

Many people are outraged and slightly shocked by the cake's existence. Take one look through the depths of social media platforms like Reddit, and you'll come across plenty of questions about it. For some, the tomato and vinegar in ketchup seem like a poor inclusion in the world of baked goods, with one person commenting, "A lot of tomato and vinegar. Not exactly classic cake ingredients." For others, the cake appears to be little more than a joke, as one person wrote, "Goes great with mustard custard!"

However, the ketchup cake is very real and available to try. However, for what it's worth, those who have made the cake seem to have good things to say about the combination. With that in mind, what exactly is a ketchup cake and how can you get one?