How Long Does It Actually Take To Cook Stuffed Pasta?

Pasta and cheese make an epic combination. While it's hard to go wrong with those ingredients from a flavor standpoint, there is room for error during the cooking process. Cooking stuffed pasta like ravioli and tortellini only takes two or three minutes once the pot has reached a rolling boil. If you cook them too long, you'll end up with mush.

When cooking stuffed pasta, you'll need 4-6 quarts of water per pound. Without enough water, you risk the pasta not cooking evenly, sticking to itself, and developing a gluey texture. As with all pasta, it's important to salt the water.

As the stuffed pasta cooks, it will float to the top of the water. Once it reaches that point, allow the pasta to simmer for 30 seconds before removing them from the heat. You might be tempted to dump your cooked stuffed pasta into a strainer to drain the water, but it's best to avoid this tactic. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the pasta from the pot to your sauce. The noodles are too fragile to withstand being poured out all at once.