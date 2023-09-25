When Sour Cream Is Scarce, Use Mayo To Thicken Your Soup

Even the most experienced cooks occasionally have a moment when they realize they don't have enough (or any) of a crucial ingredient for a dish that's already in progress. Fortunately, many ingredients have lifesaving workarounds — even if they require a bit of creativity. For those needing a creamy thickener to stand in for sour cream, mayonnaise is one of the best and most convenient choices.

Mayo's primary benefit as a substitute is that most home cooks likely have a bottle or jar already sitting in their fridge; the condiment is super versatile and, once opened, stays good in the fridge for two months. It's also easy to use on the spot, as cooks can swap sour cream out for mayonnaise in the same amount.

However, before tossing that mayo into your soup or stew, don't forget to consider the method's potential drawbacks: Mayo can alter a recipe's flavor in different ways than sour cream, especially because mayo lacks sour cream's signature tanginess. The texture will also be noticeably different, and mayo will add significantly more calories to a dish when used in comparable amounts.