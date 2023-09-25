Upgrade Your Fast Food Meal With Chili Crisp

In 1997, restaurant owner Tao Huabi started to sell what's now the most popular brand of chili crisp. This product, Lao Gan Ma, was primarily used to top noodles served at her Guizhou, China, eatery before springing into popularity. Traditionally, chili crisp is made with soybean oil, chili, soybeans, onion, peanuts, prickly ash powder, salt, sugar, and MSG. For the majority of recipes, though, these ingredients are just the beginning. Other popular varieties include anything from scallions and black beans to cinnamon and mushroom powder.

Lucas Sin, owner of New York City's Nice Day Chinese Takeout, drove the point home in an interview with Today. "The most important thing to know is that in China, almost every restaurant makes their own. Each one is slightly different — the chili that they use, the type of spices, the aromatics, and even the technique."

That said, you can always create your own mixture. Some add mayonnaise to convert chili crisp into a sandwich spread, while others make it even spicier using fermented ghost pepper mash, which is much hotter than a jalapeno. Next time you order chicken from your favorite fast food joint, give chili crisp a try.