When It Comes To Butter Bombs, The Possibilities Are Endless

You've likely heard of hot chocolate bombs. Gaining popularity a few years ago, these "bombs" were basically a mixture of powdered hot chocolate and a variety of sweet toppings — miniature marshmallows, candy, edible glitter, etc. — encased in a chocolate ball that would dramatically melt when dropped into hot milk. Now that hot chocolate bombs' popularity has waned, though, social media-savvy foodie influencers have turned their attention to a new kind of bomb: the butter bomb.

No, these butter bombs are not the same as fat bombs, often eaten on the keto diet, as a quick way to eat a large portion of healthy fats at one time. Instead, butter bombs take advantage of the fact that butter will melt, much like chocolate, when it comes into contact with hot food. To make them, butter is molded into a sphere, filled with toppings, then frozen until ready to use. When dropped on a hot meals, such as a seared tuna steak, the toppings and seasonings spill out as the butter melts — and the flavor and use options for this rich, buttery addition are endless.