Can You Make Banana Bread In An Air Fryer?

Did you know that you can use your air fryer for more than chicken nuggets and crispy french fries? Just when you thought you'd figured out all the unique ways to use the fun kitchen tool, a new and unexpected one comes to light — making classic banana bread. This delicious treat is the perfect way to use up overripe bananas, and celebrities like Chrissy Tiegan have tricks for crafting the best bread possible. But, making it becomes easier than ever with this new method.

Plenty of baked goods that you would assume need an oven can actually be made in an air fryer. Everything from cookies to rolls to donuts can be made this way — even banana bread, as long as you keep some important tips in mind. You can either use your favorite recipe, or do a quick Google search air fryer-specific instructions. You might even be able to use your go-to loaf tin, as long as it fits inside the fryer's basin.