Start Grilling Your Brownies For A Smoky Flavor

Grilling brownies isn't just about the taste; it's about the experience. And the recipe for grilled brownies is super simple. Start by preheating your grill to around 350 degrees. Grease a heatproof baking dish, cast iron skillet, or foil-lined pan with butter or oil and prepare your batter, including your favorite and unique brownie mix-ins. Pour in the batter and carefully place the cooking vessel on the grill's indirect heat zone, away from direct flames, and gently close the lid. Bake for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, checking for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center. To be sure you don't overbake or burn them, check every five minutes or so. Once they're ready, remove the dish from the grill, let the brownies cool for a few minutes, and enjoy!

Feel free to get creative with your toppings for these sweet, flame-broiled beauties. You can add a scoop of ice cream, drizzle on some caramel or hot fudge, or sprinkle some crushed nuts for an extra layer of goodness. You can even experiment with burning different types of wood chips or herbs to infuse your grilled brownies with smoky flavor, without overpowering their iconic chocolate essence. For example, pecan wood chips can add a bit of earthiness, while rosemary sprigs can infuse an aromatic touch. Although brownies were an allegedly accidental invention, grilling them is something everyone should try at least once — on purpose.