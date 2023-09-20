Why A Teacher Quit Her Job To Work At Costco

One former teacher has gone viral for going from teaching students to working at Costco. Maggie Perkins worked for eight years as a middle school and high school teacher, focusing on history and language arts. However, after nearly a decade in education, Perkins felt burned out, underpaid, and overworked. She decided to pivot away from teaching due to the long hours.

"I worked 60 hours a week and put in tons of unpaid overtime. Between administrative pressures, testing requirements, and the endurance required to teach during the height of the pandemic, I was exhausted. I felt like I lacked purpose," Perkins wrote to CNBC. The former teacher didn't intend to make a career at Costco — she considered the job a stopgap to continue making money while she searched for her new passion. Salary was also a contributing factor for Perkins.

At her teaching job, she only made $47,000 when she decided to quit. Costco paid slightly less at $18.50 an hour but required less work than Perkins was used to. According to USA Facts, the average salary for a U.S. teacher in 2022 was roughly $66,000, but that's including areas with comparatively high costs of living. Meanwhile, the average Costco worker makes $33,000 annually.