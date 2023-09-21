Peace Hard Tea Review: A Sweet Tea Favorite Gets A Boozy Upgrade

Listen up, O.G. Peace Tea fans: It's time to put on your big kid pants. We're leveling up your tea routine with the brand spankin' new launch of Peace Hard Tea. It's so new, it still has the tags on it. The taste is fruity. It's bold. It's got alcohol in it. It makes you want to go home and slap ya mama. (Not really, Mom.)

From Coca-Cola and Molson Coors comes your new favorite wind-down — or wind-it-way-up — hard tea. With three electric flavors on the roster, we're all about this hip new kid on the block. Bring us all the teas that need IDs.

On the heels of the brand's hotly anticipated regional U.S. release, we got our hands on the goods so you know exactly what's headed your way. Mashed got free teas for this review, but a single 24-ounce can goes for a suggested retail price of $3.84, which might be slightly more or less expensive depending on location.

We love our sweet tea, but we love the heck out of our spiked tea. Let's spill it.