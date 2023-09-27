Your Cinnamon Rolls Deserve A Fall Twist

Each bite of a freshly baked, gooey, melty cinnamon roll carries a comforting nostalgia that warms the soul as the atmosphere cools. And we all know what happens when fall rolls around — pumpkin pie season! If you ask us, we think fusing these two iconic treats into a single pastry is a rite of passage.

Cinnamon rolls with pumpkin pie filling or purée — canned or made from scratch — delectably encapsulate the spirit of fall. This genius fusion of two beloved classics results in a mouthwatering dessert or breakfast option. First and foremost, while these rolls are baking, the aroma that fills the kitchen is simply enchanting. The rich scent of cinnamon mingles with the earthy, spicy notes of pumpkin, creating an olfactory experience synonymous with autumn.

The texture of pumpkin-infused cinnamon rolls in and of itself is a noteworthy highlight. The soft, pillowy, tender dough unique to cinnamon rolls pairs harmoniously with creamy, velvety, puréed pumpkin pie filling. Enriched with the essence of pumpkin, the flavorful spread brings a hint of earthiness that complements cinnamon's sweet, slightly spicy undertones. As a delicious bonus, pumpkin pie cinnamon rolls are incredibly versatile. For example, they can be enjoyed alone or served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to foster a pleasant juxtaposition of flavors and temperatures.