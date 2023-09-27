TikTok's Viral Grilled Cheese Sandwich Contains 4 Types Of Cheese, Mayo, And ... Cinnamon?

Grilled cheese just might be the ideal sandwich. After all, what's not to like? Everyone has their own grilled cheese recipe that they've perfected, complete with specific cheeses, toppings, and seasonings. But a new TikTok viral recipe is changing the grilled cheese game with the introduction of a few unexpected flavors: cinnamon and mayo.

In a video that now has over 243,000 likes, user Chef Tyler shares how to make what he deems the perfect grilled cheese sandwich with the "best cheese pull possible." Tyler uses sourdough for his grilled cheese, which he toasts on a pan and covers with mayo, as well as numerous spices including salt, pepper, garlic powder, cumin, turmeric, and the ultimate wild card: cinnamon. Next comes the cheese: parmesan, muenster, Swiss, and cheddar stacked high on the bread. Finally, Tyler toasts the sandwich in a pan using butter and olive oil, and the cheese pull at the end of his video is nothing short of perfection.