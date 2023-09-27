Cooking An Omelet In The Air Fryer Is Easier Than You'd Think
For those of us with air fryers, we know just how many dishes can be cooked easier and quicker with this one simple appliance. Still, just because these tools can cook practically anything doesn't mean some ideas don't still feel a little off-limits. If an omelet seems like one of those things, it's easy to see why — eggs can be fickle, and plenty of people make mistakes when making omelets. In reality, though, if you open up your mind to an air-fried version, it might just revamp your entire breakfast game.
Not only does cooking in an air fryer take your omelets to the next level by giving them an extra fluffy, plump feel, but it will also make cleanup way easier. Since air fryer baskets have holes, you'll need to start by finding something to put your raw eggs in. You can use parchment paper, aluminum foil, or a basket liner. If you have an air fryer with shelves, you may opt to use a baking pan, instead.
Air frying a fresh omelet
To start making your omelet, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. While it's heating, crack your eggs into a bowl and scramble them, then add your toppings. You can either mix these into the eggs or layer them on top — if you're bold and want to save time on dishes, you can even mix the eggs and toppings directly in the lined basket.
If you mixed your omelet in a separate bowl, pour it into your lined air fryer and cook to your taste. Depending on your desired firmness, you can cook the omelet for anywhere from five to 10 minutes. You may want to check it regularly to ensure your eggs are cooked to your liking. Once you're finished, you can simply throw out your liner and enjoy. You won't have nearly as much cleanup as you would with a frying pan, and you'll end up with a perfectly cooked, slightly crispy omelet. If you love this easy cooking method, you can also adapt it for scrambled eggs.