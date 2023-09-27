Cooking An Omelet In The Air Fryer Is Easier Than You'd Think

For those of us with air fryers, we know just how many dishes can be cooked easier and quicker with this one simple appliance. Still, just because these tools can cook practically anything doesn't mean some ideas don't still feel a little off-limits. If an omelet seems like one of those things, it's easy to see why — eggs can be fickle, and plenty of people make mistakes when making omelets. In reality, though, if you open up your mind to an air-fried version, it might just revamp your entire breakfast game.

Not only does cooking in an air fryer take your omelets to the next level by giving them an extra fluffy, plump feel, but it will also make cleanup way easier. Since air fryer baskets have holes, you'll need to start by finding something to put your raw eggs in. You can use parchment paper, aluminum foil, or a basket liner. If you have an air fryer with shelves, you may opt to use a baking pan, instead.