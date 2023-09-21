Aldi's Cherished German Week Is Back With Fan-Favorites
September 16 marked the official start of Oktoberfest, and if heading to Munich, Germany for the annual 16-day party isn't on your radar, there are plenty of other ways to partake in the joyful celebration. Whether you plan to throw your own Oktoberfest shindig or just want to enjoy Bavarian pretzels and strudel from the comfort of your own home, Aldi has you covered.
Aldi's German Week is taking place from September 20 to 26 this year, or even beginning September 17 at some locations. Coinciding with Oktoberfest, the event gives customers the opportunity to purchase an extensive list of authentic German foods that are only available from Aldi during its biannual German Week.
Most of the items will contain the recognizable Deutsche Küche label, but many German products that fall under the Specially Selected brand will also be available. Fan favorites Cheese Spaetzle and Bienenstich Almond Cake will be in the frozen section, while other items will be found refrigerated, in the Aldi Finds aisle, or other areas of the store.
Oktoberfest at Aldi also brings back everyone's favorite — Bavarian Soft Pretzels. In a Reddit poll conducted by Aldi fan site Aldi Things, the pretzels topped the list of Favorite German Week Foods. Fans recommend serving it with a traditional side of spicy or beer mustard, or with the modern update of nacho cheese.
Favorite items sell out fast
Many of Aldi's German Week products have been known to sell out fast, so fans try to gather as many of their old picks and potential new favorites as they can. "Looking forward to having the frangipane tart again — all flavors of that are so delicious," commented one fan on an Aldi subreddit. "I am hoping to stock up!" replied a frangipane enthusiast. "The herring fillets are the only reason I keep track of Aldi's German week," another Redditor wrote.
Jaffa Cakes, a product that Aldi customers adore, may be harder to find. The chocolate-covered spongy cookies with a layer of jelly filling are irresistible to many shoppers, but the German Week favorite seems to be absent from 2023's lineup. Luckily one Redditor spotted some in their local store, giving hope to Jaffa Cake fans everywhere.
Even better news for thrifty fans of the German-based grocer is the fact that some of the items are currently listed as Aldi Savers. German Style Sauerkraut is marked down from $1.65 to $1.39, and Bavarian or Beer Bratwurst, normally $5.69, is currently $4.49. And of course, if you're going to buy bratwurst and sauerkraut, it makes sense to head over to Aldi's liquor store and pick up some Wernesgrüner Pilsner to wash it all down. Not only is it a German beer, but it's one of the best Aldi beers you can buy.