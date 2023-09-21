Aldi's Cherished German Week Is Back With Fan-Favorites

September 16 marked the official start of Oktoberfest, and if heading to Munich, Germany for the annual 16-day party isn't on your radar, there are plenty of other ways to partake in the joyful celebration. Whether you plan to throw your own Oktoberfest shindig or just want to enjoy Bavarian pretzels and strudel from the comfort of your own home, Aldi has you covered.

Aldi's German Week is taking place from September 20 to 26 this year, or even beginning September 17 at some locations. Coinciding with Oktoberfest, the event gives customers the opportunity to purchase an extensive list of authentic German foods that are only available from Aldi during its biannual German Week.

Most of the items will contain the recognizable Deutsche Küche label, but many German products that fall under the Specially Selected brand will also be available. Fan favorites Cheese Spaetzle and Bienenstich Almond Cake will be in the frozen section, while other items will be found refrigerated, in the Aldi Finds aisle, or other areas of the store.

Oktoberfest at Aldi also brings back everyone's favorite — Bavarian Soft Pretzels. In a Reddit poll conducted by Aldi fan site Aldi Things, the pretzels topped the list of Favorite German Week Foods. Fans recommend serving it with a traditional side of spicy or beer mustard, or with the modern update of nacho cheese.