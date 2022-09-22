The Aldi Pretzels That Arrived Just In Time For Oktoberfest

To some Americans, Oktoberfest means beer, beer, and an excuse for more beer. But despite the massive amount of beer that is actually consumed during Oktoberfest, there is more to this German celebration, including many ways you can celebrate it without guzzling pilsener. Oktoberfest has become a worldwide celebration of Bavarian culture, which, yes, includes a lot of light beer. However, it began as a wedding celebration 200-plus years ago for the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, according to Time. Thought it became an annual celebration, the original event involved multiple days of "drinking, feasting, and horse racing."

While you won't find horse racing at most modern interpretations of the celebration (if any), modern interpretations still celebrate traditional Bavarian food, and in American versions of the holiday, German food more broadly (per Britannica). Not to mention the Bavarian brass band or polka music and famous folk costumes (via Nashville Oktoberfest). This fall, Aldi is bringing some low-key ways to celebrate the holiday (beer optional).