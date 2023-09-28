TikTok Realizes You Can Buy Pizza Ingredients At Trader Joe's And Calls It A Trend

A viral trend on TikTok calls for people to purchase a number of grocery staples used to make pizza at home, and then use those items to make a pizza at home. Though the viral DIY pizza, originally posted by user @Blair | Dietition, does require a few specific Trader Joe's ingredients to fit in with the trend, there's no added element that makes cooking and eating this pizza special, beyond the alleged deliciousness of this particular combination of flavors. This has prompted many social media users to express confusion at this movement, suggesting the trend is nothing more than shopping and cooking.

Though this might seem like something that came directly from the marketing department of a Trader Joe's think tank, the chain famously doesn't do a lot of marketing and doesn't use an advertising agency. They rely on the loyalty of their many fans and they rely on trends — like this pizza — going viral on social media platforms. This particular pizza, which relies wholly on ingredients purchased from the popular grocery chain, became a hit entirely based on word-of-mouth from popular content creators, which is exactly the sort of publicity Trader Joe's thrives on. The viral #traderjoespizza tag currently has thousands of videos, which have collectively amassed over 6 million views. Though there are some variations and substitutions made by different TikTok users, the recipe is mostly very easy to follow.