Give Food Coloring Time To Fully Dye Your Royal Icing

Royal icing is not buttercream icing. While both are used for decorating, buttercream stays soft, while royal icing hardens to a candy-like texture. If you want the best decorating results with royal icing, it is important to get the color right. To accomplish this, you need to do something simple that you might never have thought was important.

For the color to develop to a full, rich shade, let it set after mixing. A 30 to 40-minute wait is the minimum. However, for the most vibrant hues, let it sit for 2 to 4 hours. This is especially true for darker colors.

The problem with giving the color of your royal icing time to fully dye is that it can harden or begin to crust over while you're waiting. To prevent that from happening, store the icing in an airtight container with a slightly damp paper towel on top. This will provide you with the time needed for the icing to obtain the deepest color without giving it a chance to harden.