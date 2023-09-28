Lemon Oil Is The Secret To Sparkling Stainless Steel

Stainless steel appliances are often found in the most upgraded and up-to-date kitchens, providing a splash of luxury to any common household appliance. Unfortunately, upkeeping the shiny finish is sometimes difficult, prompting a number of internet queries from those looking to make their refrigerator, stove, or dishwasher sparkle like the day it rolled off the storeroom floor. As it turns out, an easy trick for making stainless steel sparkle is lemon oil. In fact, this is just one of many lemon hacks that allow you to keep your home fresh and clean.

In order to properly clean stainless steel, prepare a cleaning solution by mixing a 1-1 ratio of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Once you've used this solution to perform a deep clean, use a few small drops of lemon oil to bring out the stainless steel's natural shine. This method should help prevent streaks and fingerprints longer than the standard cleaning method, all while keeping your appliances gleaming and fresh.