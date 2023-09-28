Baking Hard Candy Turns It Into An Edible Serving Dish For Any Occasion

When life gives you plenty of hard candy, don't just pop the pieces in your mouth. You have been blessed with an opportunity to be creative — you can use candies to make your desserts extra special, for instance, as a topping for homemade peppermint bark. However, we found an even better way to kick it up a notch: Transform your hard candy into edible tableware.

All it takes to make an edible serving dish is simply melting hard candy in an even layer in a baking pan, then letting it cool and harden. You will just need hard sugary treats like Jolly Ranchers or peppermint candy, parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat, and a baking pan. It will take about 15 minutes to prepare a homemade candy plate — easy!

These edible plates look and taste exquisite, and the best part is, they can amp up your serving game no matter the occasion — Halloween, Christmas, birthday parties ... you name it. Everyone and their mother will be talking about the colorful candy that's been melted and cooled into any shape of baking dish you like. They also make for excellent holiday gifts that will not be forgotten.