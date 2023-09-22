Your Cherry Pitter Tool Works On Olives, Too

When one thinks of a cherry pitter, the mind instantly envisions deliciously tart cherries that are just waiting to be transformed into pies, jams, or eaten as a fresh snack. However, these handy devices hide an underrated talent: they're equally adept at pitting olives! For those who love both cherries and olives, this surprising versatility offers a double dose of convenience.

At its core, a cherry pitter is designed to remove a hard, central pit from its softer surrounding flesh. Similarly, olives, especially the larger varieties, come with a tough pit that's likewise encased in a tender, delicious outer layer. The idea is simple: if a tool can efficiently remove a cherry stone without much damage to the fruit, why wouldn't it be effective with an olive?

In many households, olives are a pantry staple. They're tossed in salads, spread across pizzas, or enjoyed as a standalone snack. Yet, anyone who's tried to pit olives at home knows that it can be a tedious task. Enter the cherry pitter. With just a simple press, the pit pops out, leaving the olive intact and ready for your next culinary adventure.