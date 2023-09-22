Your Cherry Pitter Tool Works On Olives, Too
When one thinks of a cherry pitter, the mind instantly envisions deliciously tart cherries that are just waiting to be transformed into pies, jams, or eaten as a fresh snack. However, these handy devices hide an underrated talent: they're equally adept at pitting olives! For those who love both cherries and olives, this surprising versatility offers a double dose of convenience.
At its core, a cherry pitter is designed to remove a hard, central pit from its softer surrounding flesh. Similarly, olives, especially the larger varieties, come with a tough pit that's likewise encased in a tender, delicious outer layer. The idea is simple: if a tool can efficiently remove a cherry stone without much damage to the fruit, why wouldn't it be effective with an olive?
In many households, olives are a pantry staple. They're tossed in salads, spread across pizzas, or enjoyed as a standalone snack. Yet, anyone who's tried to pit olives at home knows that it can be a tedious task. Enter the cherry pitter. With just a simple press, the pit pops out, leaving the olive intact and ready for your next culinary adventure.
Tips for success
While the cherry pitter's unsung prowess with olives might seem like a revelation, there are a few things to remember in order to achieve the best results. Firstly, select the right size of olives. Just as cherries come in a variety of sizes, so do olives. Ensure that the olives you choose fit comfortably in your pitter. If they're too large, you might struggle; too small, and they might slip through without being pitted.
Next, always ensure that your tool is clean. While this seems like a given, remnants of cherries lingering on an unwashed pitter could blend with the taste of the olives, leading to an unexpected and probably unwanted taste.
For those who love stuffed olives, a cherry pitter makes the job even easier. Once pitted, olives can be easily filled with ingredients like blue cheese, almonds, or garlic, creating delightful bites for your next gathering. Finally, consider the potential of this tool beyond olives and cherries. Some culinary enthusiasts have even found success using it to pit small plums or dates. With such adaptability, the cherry pitter readily proves itself as a kitchen MVP.