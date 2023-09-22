Chef's Salad Skewers Are Perfect Small Bites With Major Flavor

Chefs and home cooks alike have made remarkable advances when it comes to salad on the go. Take salad in jars for instance. However, chef's salad skewers may be a particularly unique game changer, especially if you want the freshness of a salad but only want a quick snack. Think of the skewers as the fresh, veggie-centric answer to those meaty grilled kababs that you have at cookouts, only instead of a smokey, grilled flavor, you get the crisp lightness of a salad.

Of course, salad skewers don't just have to feature lettuce and tomatoes. You can get a balance of flavors by layering all sorts of ingredients on top of one another. Feel free to add in some slices of ham as well as cheese cubes and eggs as well for a traditional chef's salad. Why stop there though? If you're in the mood for a fresh bite of summer or autumn, consider strawberries or apples to give a sweetness to your skewer. Layer fresh cucumbers between bits of lettuce to make each bite juicy. Almost any element of a salad can be deconstructed via this method, resulting in a salad recipe that's sure to get your party guests talking.

However, it's important to keep in mind that this is a different vehicle for eating veggies, and not everything may translate well into skewers.