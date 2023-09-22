How NYC's Datz Deli Created Its Viral Oxtail And Mac Beef Patty

Datz Deli has gone from a local underground favorite inside a Queens grocery store to a full-on franchise with plans to expand into a number of other markets across the country — and all seemingly overnight. For those who are not in the know, Datz Deli began as a small eatery couched within a bodega at the end of 2022. Thanks in part to its recipe for oxtail and mac beef patties, which quickly went viral on TikTok, the brand has now ballooned into a thriving business.

The recipe in question calls for a Jamaican beef patty to be cut open and stacked with macaroni and cheese, as well as braised oxtail, then sealed back up and cradled inside a sweet loaf of Jamaican coco bread. The mouthwatering masterpiece has led to massive success for store owner Joshua Dat and his team, and allowed the Datz Deli brand to expand. According to a recent interview with Eater New York, Dat had some help coming up with the recipe from an inquisitive customer.