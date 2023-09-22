Meet Brigadeiros: The Rich Brazilian Dessert Inspired By Politics

When you think of iconic Brazilian foods, you're probably imagining cuts of steak, small cheesy rolls, or hearty bean and meat stews. But there are quite a few sweets and desserts that are popular and prevalent in Brazil, and one of those is the brigadeiro. This sweet treat originated in Rio de Janeiro, but is now a celebrated and beloved candy across the country and around the world. The brigadeiro isn't just a candy, it also bears an interesting history that's tied to Brazilian politics in unexpected ways.

The brigadeiro is basically a ball of milky chocolate covered in sprinkles, so what could be better? Their consistency is hard to describe — it's almost like a blend between a chewy caramel and a piece of fudge. There are only a few ingredients needed to make a brigadeiro — all the classic recipe calls for is sweetened condensed milk, butter, cocoa powder, and sprinkles. A traditional brigadeiro is covered in chocolate sprinkles, but there are many other variations where you may see the ball of chocolatey-goodness covered in things like nuts or coconut shavings.