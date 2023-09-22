Turn Your Sandwich Bread Into Taco Shells With A Simple Cutting Hack
One of life's mysterious questions haunts all sandwich lovers: Is a taco a sandwich? The internet has loads of opinions, but it's pretty safe to say that many people err on the side of saying the two are not the same. In most people's eyes, a taco must use a tortilla, while a sandwich uses bread. For one mom, the taco vs. sandwich rules completely fly out the window with her hybrid after-school snack. Instead of serving her kids a traditional snack board, she makes a sandwich taco bar, complete with white bread and all the snack time fixings.
Anyone with kids knows that feeding them snacks can often feel like a job in and of itself. They can be notoriously picky eaters, so providing options that are fun and whimsical is a necessity. A taco sandwich bar can be easily made with just some white bread that is rolled out like dough and cut out with a circular cookie cutter. What takes the platter to the next level is taco serving trays, which form the sandwich bread into a taco shape. Set out your favorite sandwich toppings and voila, you've created portable sandwich "tacos" that everyone can enjoy.
Taco Sandwiches aren't just for kids
We can thank @lifebyleanna on Instagram for her unique approach to after-school snacking. She chose to set out a variety of toppings that most kids (and adults) would enjoy as a sandwich. Some of the suggested toppings were peanut butter and jelly, Nutella, marshmallow fluff, blueberries, and strawberries. Each topping is set aside in its own serving dish, so people can assemble their perfect sandwich. People were quick to share their thoughts and their love for the simple invention.
Several people echoed the sentiment that this was the cutest idea, especially for feeding a group of kiddos. The simplicity of creating a taco shell out of soft bread only requires a rolling pin and circle cutter and takes no time at all. For kids who aren't a fan of sandwich bread crust, this is a great way to remove the crust and create a fun novelty shape. Of course, who says this taco sandwich hack must only be used for kiddos? Adults can make their own sandwich tacos with bread and a selection of fancy cheeses, meats, and veggies. While you don't have to stick to white bread, you'll want to use soft bread that is easy to roll and cut.