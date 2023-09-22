Turn Your Sandwich Bread Into Taco Shells With A Simple Cutting Hack

One of life's mysterious questions haunts all sandwich lovers: Is a taco a sandwich? The internet has loads of opinions, but it's pretty safe to say that many people err on the side of saying the two are not the same. In most people's eyes, a taco must use a tortilla, while a sandwich uses bread. For one mom, the taco vs. sandwich rules completely fly out the window with her hybrid after-school snack. Instead of serving her kids a traditional snack board, she makes a sandwich taco bar, complete with white bread and all the snack time fixings.

Anyone with kids knows that feeding them snacks can often feel like a job in and of itself. They can be notoriously picky eaters, so providing options that are fun and whimsical is a necessity. A taco sandwich bar can be easily made with just some white bread that is rolled out like dough and cut out with a circular cookie cutter. What takes the platter to the next level is taco serving trays, which form the sandwich bread into a taco shape. Set out your favorite sandwich toppings and voila, you've created portable sandwich "tacos" that everyone can enjoy.